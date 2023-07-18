"Really hurts": Surrey bakery owner shaken up in strange theft (VIDEO)

It was no ordinary Monday for a bakery in Surrey, which had some items stolen in a strange theft.

The owner claims that staff repeatedly told a customer that she was taking items she hadn’t paid for, but the customer took them anyway. It ended up with one of the employees chasing after the female customer.

The cafe owner shared a lengthy post on Instagram detailing precisely what happened, including an audio and video recording of the incident.

While she has dealt with incidents like this before, she wrote, “This one… really hurts.”

Sweet Revenge Bakery & Cafe is located in Surrey on 64th Avenue, specializing in all sorts of pastries, sweets, and your favourite coffee beverages.

“As a small business owner, petty theft hurts,” the owner said on Instagram.

The owner also said that the customer called her a racist.

According to the Instagram post, the whole incident was quite an ordeal and a terrifying one.

“I need you to calm down,” the owner can be heard saying in the video.

In the video, the owner claims the female customer took a pastry without paying. The customer also grabs a bag of coffee beans at one point before putting it back. The customer insisted that she had paid for the item and suggested she was overcharged.

“I felt so safe that my partner was there to make sure I stayed calm and to hold my shaking hands as I confronted these people,” the owner adds in the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Revenge Bakery & Cafe (@sweetrevenge_bakery)

The owner claims that the female customer lives in the condo building near the bakery, stoking fears of retribution. The owner also suggested in the Instagram post that she could smell alcohol on the breath of the female customer.

“Even though it may not look like it, we are a total ma-pop shop! My dad makes the gelato, I make the pastries, and my mom takes care of the bookkeeping. We put in our hard-earned money in the business every day, and despite my parents turning 70 this year… they are still rocking it.”

Surrey RCMP told us that the stolen items had been recovered by staff.

“Police attended, identified the suspect, and spoke with all involved parties,” RCMP said.

“Hopefully everyone’s Monday was better than mine,” the owner added.