You can fly from Vancouver to Tofino for less than $220

Every Vancouverite secretly has a Tofino daydream of leaving behind the city’s traffic and spending our days surfing at the beach instead.

Now, it’s easier than ever for you to get to Tofino from Vancouver because Harbour Air sells flights starting at $216.

That could be cheaper than bringing your car on the ferry Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver to Departure Bay in Nanaimo. You usually have to pay for gas to drive three hours across Vancouver Island to get to Tofino.

Instead, you can catch an hour-long flight, and it saves you a ton of travel time.

Harbour Air says that twice-daily flights between downtown Vancouver and Tofino Harbour are back for the season.

How to book flights to Tofino

Go to Harbour Air’s website Use their booking menu to find flights from Vancouver to Tofino Pick the dates and prices that work for you

The cheapest flights from Vancouver to Tofino appear to start at around $216 and Tuesdays seem to be the cheapest days to fly.

If you’re going to Tofino from Victoria, flights start at $149.

Now, all you need to do is find a place to stay in Tofino and rent a car while you’re there if you want to drive to the best surfing beaches!