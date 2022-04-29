3 cool new spa experiences in BC that will melt your stresses away

Pacific Sands Beach Resort has partnered with Tuff City for a new cedar barrel sauna.

Relaxation awaits at these new spa experiences in BC that will be sure to melt your stresses away.

From salty cold plunges and Nordic showers to sweat sessions in wood-burning saunas, you’ll feel rejuvenated after a visit to one of these spas.

3 cool new spa experiences in BC

This new floating sauna nestled deep in the natural beauty of Clayoquot Sound is probably unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before.

Tofino Resort + Marina is offering a trek to the secluded wood-burning sauna, which can be reached via a 30-minute boat ride far away from Wi-Fi or cell service.

The West Coast Sauna Experience allows a group of four to enjoy the spa area on their own for a total of six hours, including the journey there and back.

Sweat it out in the sauna before taking an icy plunge in the ocean Wim Hof-style and then warm up once again by your own personal campfire.

There is also a pair of paddleboards on the dock that you can take out to explore the nearby islands.

But if you’re quite content just taking in the solitude and stillness, opt for some quality time in one of the hammocks instead.

Address: Tofino Resort + Marina, 634 Campbell Street, Tofino

One of Tofino’s most famed resort’s has recently added a private beachfront cedar barrel sauna to its growing list of amenities.

The Finnish-style sauna overlooks Tofino’s iconic Cox Bay, making it the perfect place to unwind after a day of hitting the waves. It’s also an idyllic spot to storm watch.

Enjoy wood-fired heat therapy before feeling the sand beneath your feet as you make your way out to the ocean for a refreshing dip.

A group of up to eight guests can rent the barrel sauna out all for themselves, for a two-hour time period.

There’s also cold showers and lounging chairs nearby to further unwind with a front row seat to nature.

Prolong the relaxation by booking a service at the on-site spa By the Sea — Massage & Bodywork.

Address: Pacific Sands Beach Resort, 1421 Pacific Rim Highway, Tofino

Victoria is home to BC’s first-ever urban Nordic spa, bringing the authentic Scandinavian experience to the downtown core.

The sprawling 3,500-square-foot spa allows guests to hit pause on the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enter a world of Nordic wellness.

Nestled in the Harris Green neighbourhood, the stunning space is an oasis for those seeking rest and relaxation without ever having to actually leave the city.

The spa highlights the importance of creating a ritual, by completing its circuit of amenities.

Spa-goers can try out the Finnish sauna, steam room, cold plunge pool, salt lounge, outdoor pools, rinse station, Nordic bucket shower and lounge. They’ll alternate between hot and cold and repeat the circuit as many times as needed.

Ritual’s Sip and Savour Lounge allows guests to gather for an après-spa beverage of their choice, whether it’s a cup of calming tea or local Kombucha.

Address: Ritual Nordic Spa, #101-989 Johnston Street, Victoria