Toffoli trade turns up pressure on Canucks to cash in on Miller

The Vancouver Canucks don’t have to trade J.T. Miller.

There are compelling reasons both for and against trading the Canucks most productive forward. So it would be hard to fault this brand new management team for being torn about what to do.

“They’re conflicted. They don’t know what to do,” Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli said on Sportsnet 650.

However, if you’re general manager Patrik Allvin and you just witnessed what the Montreal Canadiens got for Tyler Toffoli, it’s hard not to be tempted by the potential return.

If he’s available, Miller will be one of the most heavily coveted players on the market.

To acquire Toffoli, the Calgary Flames traded a first-round pick, a fifth-round pick, depth forward Tyler Pitlick, and prospect Emil Heineman, who was a second rounder in 2020.

How Toffoli’s return changes the Miller market

The asking price on Miller is trending upwards.

Miller currently has 48 points in 47 games, which leads the Canucks and sits 21st overall in the NHL.

Toffoli, by comparison, has 26 points in 37 games.

Reports suggest that there are a number of teams after Miller. The New York Rangers are the obvious one, but the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, Washington Capitals, and even the Flames have all been linked to Miller at some point.

Of all those in on Miller, the Rangers clearly make the most sense, especially since they are one of the only playoff contenders that have cap space at the moment.

Based on reports from Arthur Staple of The Athletic, the Rangers would likely dangle their first-round pick and defencemen Nils Lundkvist.

“Sources confirmed: The 2018 first-rounder, who earned an NHL job out of camp, is the likeliest trade chip to move in a deal for an impact player,” Staple writes.

“Braden Schneider’s emergence in his first pro season has clearly pushed Lundkvist down the food chain on the right side.”

Vitali Kravstov, who is currently in the KHL, was also mentioned as someone who could be the third piece in that deal.

Brooks might be guilty of overvaluing players in his own market. From the Canucks’ vantage point, the combination of Lundkvist, a first-round pick, and Kravstov or Filip Chytil shouldn’t be enough for one of the best forwards in hockey.

If a team like the Rangers really wants his services, Allvin and the Canucks management team might be best served to see if they can get Schneider, or even a player like Kappo Kakko or Alexis Lafreniere out of New York.

That might seem unrealistic, but if the return isn’t sky-high, the Canucks could be best served to walk away from a deal.

Brooks is right on one point though. Miller’s value will likely drop after the trade deadline.

By next season, he would be a pure rental in the final year of his contract.

“I’ve heard more talk about Brock Boeser”

While trading Miller makes the most sense, it’s almost easy to forget that the Canucks have another supremely talented forward to make a decision on.

In 21 games since Bruce Boudreau took over the Canucks, Brock Boeser has a team-leading 10 goals. The winger seems to have rediscovered his scoring touch under the head coach, even though his even-strength scoring is still down on the season.

According to Seravalli, Boeser’s name has been in the rumour mill a more than Miller of late.

“In the last three to four days, I’ve heard more talk about Brock Boeser than I have about J.T. Miller,” Seravalli said Monday on Sportsnet 650.

“I think the Canucks are really considering all their options. I do think that, whether it’s this week, whether it’s sometime between now and March 21st, there is going to be some shuffling of the cards in Vancouver.”

Although Boeser hasn’t been as dominant offensively as Miller, he is five years younger. And, his average of 2.03 points-per-60 during the last three seasons is a bona fide top-line rate, ranking among the top 15% of NHL forwards.

Whether it’s Boeser or Miller that ends up being traded, the Toffoli deal now gives us a benchmark.

A first round pick and two surefire young players has to be considered the absolute floor.