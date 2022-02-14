Canadiens are trading Tyler Toffoli to the Flames: report

The Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens are completing a deal that involves Tyler Toffoli heading to Alberta, according to multiple reports.

The Canadiens will receive a first-round pick, a fifth-round pick, 20-year-old prospect Emil Heineman, and depth centre Tyler Pitlick according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The draft pick is for this June’s draft in Montreal, and is top-10 protected, Friedman adds.

Toffoli, 29, is under contract for two more years beyond this season, at a $4.25 million cap hit. The Scarborough, Ontario native had a spectacular first season in Montreal last year, scoring 28 goals and 44 points in 52 games. He added another five goals and 14 points in 22 playoff games, helping the Habs reach the Stanley Cup Final.

