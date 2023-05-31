North Vancouver has been experiencing a wave of closures lately, first with the shuttering of longtime spot Black Bear Neighbourhood Pub after 30 years of business, and then, more recently, with the forced relocation of Deep Cove Brewers & Distillers.

Now, Dished has learned that Toby’s Social Pub, a popular destination for drinks and food on the North Shore, is set to close up at the end of June.

In an email to Dished, the pub told us that the lease will not be renewed at its 1378 Main Street location due to the inability to reach an agreement with the owners of the Harbourview Centre.

Toby’s was engaged “in negotiations” up until last month, we’re told, but will be closed after June 30 when the current lease expires.

This news comes as quite a blow to the community, as Toby’s has been around for the past decade and has even deeper roots in the North Shore community.

According to the pub’s website, the Priatel family owned the historic Lynwood Inn for over 80 years before closing it in 2012. The family then opened Toby’s Liquor Store in roughly the same area as the former inn, before opening Toby’s Pub just a few blocks away.

“We thank the North Vancouver community and the music community for the last decade of connections, and we hope to continue seeing everyone at our liquor stores and other businesses,” Toby’s says.

The social pub’s Tuesday and Thursday trivia nights will continue until June 15, while the last open mic night will take place on June 16. Toby’s final live band performance will take place on June 17.

Swing by and wish the pub’s staff and owners a farewell before its final service.