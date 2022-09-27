Okay, we know what you’re thinking: Tim Hortons? Stunning?

It turns out the Canadian fast-food and coffee chain can surprise you sometimes.

Whether it’s launching flatbread pizzas or opening locations in India, Timmies likes to keep us on our toes, and that includes the way it designs its stores.

These locations from around the world look more like stylish cafes than fast-food stops, and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t a bit jealous.

From Spain to Thailand, take a trip with us to some of the most stunning Tim Hortons locations around the world.

Madrid, Spain

Located at the Zielo Shopping Pozuelo, this Timmies location is far swankier than any Canadian location we’ve seen. With hanging plants, sleek, minimalist counters, and modernist armchairs in shades of mint, this spot looks like a legit chic cafe. It’s also got a couple of wooden canoe paddles and a maple leaf or two – not to mention a very “winter in Canada” mural – just so you don’t forget about the brand’s origins.

Where: Zielo Mall, Av. de Europa, 26, 28224 Pozuelo de Alarcón, Madrid, Spain

Dagupan City, Pangasinan , Phillipines

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons Philippines (@timhortonsphl)

This Tim Hortons location in Dagupan City features marble detailing, geometric ceiling installations, and basically floor-to-ceiling windows. It also has a second floor and tons of seating, including stylish pine chairs and some deep-cushioned recliners. We’d definitely grab an iced frap and sit here for a while.

Where: River Grove Lifestyle Center, De Venecia Extension Road, Lucao District, Dagupan City, Pangasinan, Phillipines

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

There are several Tim Hortons locations in Dubai, and all of them are nothing short of stunning. This one features a central tree inside, leather-backed chairs, gold-trimmed bistro tables, and a super sleek corrugated wood-detailed counter. Seeing the interiors of this location almost gives you whiplash – it’s virtually unrecognizable from the drive-thru Tim Hortons we’re familiar with. Oh, and they serve Chemex and Syphon coffee?!

Where: Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

New Delhi, India



With a huge central pillar light installation piece as the focal point, this Tim Hortons location in New Delhi, India, is a far cry from Canada’s little corner coffee drive-thru. It also features some coffee and donut-themed artwork, terrazzo tiling, and leather loungers. The one reminder that this is, indeed, a Canadian fast-food chain is the illuminated menu boards behind the counter and the reflective maple leaf installations.

Where: Select Citywalk Mall, A-3, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017, India

Zhejiang, China

More contemporary cafe than a fast-food spot, this location in Zhejiang, China, has plenty of rounded elements – from the round tables to the chairs to the archway over the front counter. The shades of sand, complemented by dark tile work behind the counter, make this place look a lot chicer than it has to be.

Where: 152 Qizha Street, Ningbo Shi, Zhejiang 315010 China

Bang Rak Bangkok, Thailand

In Thailand’s Bangkok, you can pop in a Tim Hortons with some seriously impressive ceiling installations. The dark wood panelling, complemented by a big light sculpture and more wood details throughout, really do soften the impact of the iconic red counters and the brand’s big maple leaf logo in the entryway.

Where: Abdulahim Place, 990 Rama IV Road, Silom, Bang Rak Bangkok, 10500 Thailand