First-ever Michelin Guide Vancouver restaurant selection date revealed

Hot on the heels of Michelin’s debut restaurant selection ceremony in Toronto, the organization’s Vancouver selection date has been revealed.

On October 27, 2022, Michelin will unveil its first-ever group of restaurant winners at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

A full selection, including Starred restaurants, Bib Gourmands, and other nods, will be unveiled on this date next month.

“Vancouver is a treasure. Our inspectors discovered many gems, and there’s still so much potential in the area,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

“Our inspectors love the depth and breadth of flavors and cultures, and they can’t wait to reveal to worldwide gourmets and travelers all the great discoveries they enjoyed.”

If you want to get in on the fun come October 27, you can watch the chefs and restaurant teams receive their awards via live stream at 7:30 pm PT.

