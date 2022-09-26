September 29 marks National Coffee Day, but it wouldn’t be a day worth celebrating if Canada’s most famous coffee brand wasn’t doing anything special for the occasion.

For many Canadians, a Tim Hortons pick-up is part of their daily routine.

So, with that in mind, Tim Hortons has designed a clothing line that is cleverly entitled “Tims Run Club,” after the homegrown term for grabbing a Timmies.

Though customers will be glad to hear that no running is required to join.

In fact, the merch is optimized for carrying snacks. The windbreaker jacket, for example, is insulated to keep your breakie sandwich warm, and the premium jacket has extra elbow padding in the left sleeve for maximum comfort when resting an arm out the window at the drive-thru. Even better, it’s totally winter-proof for those frosty wintertime runs.

Additional merch includes a sweat-wicking five-panel hat in classic Tims red, a jersey cotton long-sleeve Tims Run Club shirt, Tims Run Club slides in classic Double Double™ brown, Tims Run Club socks that pair perfectly with the Tims Run Club slides, and Tims Run Club sweatbands and wristbands that go with any Tims order.

Registered Tims Rewards Members will receive early access from 9 am to 11 am ET to Tims Run Club merch via a code sent to their email on September 29.

After 11 am ET, ordering will be open to all Canadians at www.timsrunclub.ca.