Here are Canada's most popular Thanksgiving dishes by province

‘Tis the season for all things turkey, and what makes the holiday oh-so-exciting is all the food you’re about to eat. Stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce – you name it!

The possibilities are endless when it comes to Thanksgiving sides but have you ever wondered which ones are the most popular?

A report by time2play uncovered what Canada’s favourite side dishes are for Thanksgiving, with some answers that you may find surprising.

Here’s how it turned out:

Canada’s favourite side dishes by province:

Mashed potatoes Saskatchewan



Stuffing Alberta BC Northwest Territories Nova Scotia Ontario Yukon



Pumpkin Pie Newfoundland and Labrador Prince Edward Island Quebec



Oatmeal Cookies Nunavut



Cranberry Sauce New Brunswick Manitoba



Unsurprisingly stuffing brought home the title this year as Canada’s favourite Thanksgiving side dish, followed by pumpkin pie in second, and cranberry sauce in third, whilst Nunavut’s preference for oatmeal cookies was matched only by Saskatchewan’s love of mashed potatoes, putting those two side dishes in joint last place.

The results are drawn from the volume of Google searches made for recipes in every Canadian province and territory in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving 2021.

With files from Karen Doradea