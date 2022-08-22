Twitter reacts passionately to the all-new Tim Hortons pizza menu items

It’s not something we really expected to ever see, but Tim Hortons pizza officially now exists.

Last week we saw some incredible new menu items released at the first Tim Hortons in India, and now Canada has a chance to try some new items out.

Tim Hortons has confirmed to Dished that it’s “early days,” but a group of locations across Canada are testing the market for flatbread pizzas.

“Cheese stand-by… but if guests would like to get in on a slice of the action, they can check out one of 20 test restaurants in the GTA,” a representative for Tim Hortons told us.

The iconic Canadian chain has started with three pizza options as a market test: pepperoni, chicken parmesan, and simply cheese.

So it may just be in the Toronto area for now, but people from all over have heard about it and have plenty of opinions on the new flatbread offerings.

Reactions on Twitter have been filled with excitement, surprise, disappointment, and hilarity to the new menu items that may or may not become a staple item in more outposts across Canada and the world.

Can’t imagine ordering a pizza from Tim Hortons pic.twitter.com/yFDCR1auZU — Alex Henein (@stainlessreal) August 21, 2022

These are just a handful of the best reactions, replies, and tweets that resulted from people finding out about Tim Hortons pizza.

“Oh my f’n goodness…they need to just stop!” tweeted one user. “This is horrendous. Please make #TimHortons stop doing these terrible things.”

“tim hortons pizza?? they having an identity crisis fr.”

“Tim Hortons pizza feels like a cursed thought but now it’s real and we all must live with the consequences.”

“YOU MEAN TO TELL ME THET TIM HORTONS HAS PIZZA NOW?” tweeted another.

“every other day tim hortons has a midlife crisis because why are u selling pizza,” posted Twitter user @HXRLEEN_V10.

why the heck is tim hortons making pizza when they can’t even make good coffee? get ur priorities straight PLEASE — salma🍓 (@justsalmita) August 22, 2022

Tim Hortons is having a massive crisis of identity. Their pseudo-Mexican menu is baffling as it is, adding shitty pizza to it is just inane. Wish they’d go under already. — Anthony (@HockeyCynic) August 22, 2022

There were many other Twitter users also calling out specific menu items, wishing they would be brought back instead of these new pizzas.

“So Tim Hortons can serve pizza but they can’t bring back the chocolate danish?” wrote Aisha Yusuf.

“Tim Hortons will make pizza before they bring back the walnut crunch,” posted another. “It’s not fair.”

“Sooo tim hortons brings in pizza but won’t bring back the old eggs, the original tim club sandwich made with honey mustard, nutella donuts or maple cinnamon bagels… k.”

“Everyone: please just make decent coffee and donuts again . @TimHortons: best we can do is pizza” pleaded another user.

U have to be in the trenches of hell to order a pizza from Tim hortons — bumpin oldies off my cellular phone (@tarantinowife) August 21, 2022

“Tim hortons introducing pizza is the worst decision they can possibly make” posted @arneerny.

To many people, it seems like there is also some serious anticipation to try the new menu options.

“I’m so excited to try the pizza at Tim Hortons,” @farahkhishqa tweeted.

“Why does Tim Hortons pizza actually look good,” posted another.

tim hortons pizza,,,, ngl id eat that shit up — 🐱 (@go17won) August 21, 2022

Whether you’re super excited to try it or extremely disappointed it even exists, it’s clear people will have strong opinions on this new pizza for quite a while, at least until it’s available everywhere (or disappears).