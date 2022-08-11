Tim Hortons officially launches in India today with unique menu items

Tim Hortons has officially launched in India.

The iconic Canadian chain is becoming well known across the world for its signature coffee, iconic beverages, delicious food, and the specialty items that are unique to each location.

India is no different, introducing several brand new menu options we’ve never seen before, like Chole Kulcha Flatbread, Chicken Makhani Ravioli Pasta, and Paneer Tikka Wraps.

The Chilli Cheese Toast, Chicken Tikka Croissant Sandwich, and Lamb Kebab Wrap are just three more tasty-sounding items we really wish we had here in Canada.

Starting today, August 11, guests can try these new food items in India, as well as menu staples like the Iced Capp blended frozen coffee beverage and the delicious bite-sized Timbits.

The new coffee shops, located at Select Citywalk Mall (Saket) and DLF Cyberhub, offer comfortable interiors that remain inspired by Canadian culture.

“We are very excited to bring Tim Hortons to India,” said Thiago Santelmo, president of RBI EMEA, the parent company of Tim Hortons, in a media release. “With over 55 years of coffee heritage, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians, and we are confident our guests in India will love our premium quality coffee and food.”

“Entering India shows our ongoing commitment to serving more

guests around the world,” Santelmo added.

This is an exciting step forward for Tim Hortons, and its ever-growing expansion. These first few locations are just the beginning of having a strong presence in India.

“In March 2022, we announced our intent to open hundreds of stores in India over the next ten years,” said Navin Gurnaney, CEO of the Tim Hortons franchise in India, in a press release.

“Today’s news is the first step in that exciting commitment. Tim Hortons is not just a popular coffee chain, it’s an experience,” Gurnaney continued.

“We are starting with Delhi NCR and will be opening outlets in the state of Punjab in the coming months. I would like to thank our employees and partners for their trust and dedication to making this happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons India (@timhortonsindia)

H.E. Cameron MacKay, the High Commissioner for Canada to India, had some exciting words for what this growth means for India and Canada.

“Tim Hortons long-awaited launch here is a sign of the close relationship between Canada and India, and between Canadians and Indians,” said MacKay.

“Indians can now enjoy a taste of what is an essential part of growing up in Canada, and we are incredibly proud to support their arrival.”

As Canada’s largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry, Tim Hortons now has more than 5,300 restaurants across 13 countries, including the Middle

East, China, the UK, Mexico, Spain, Thailand, and the Philippines.