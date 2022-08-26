Tim Hortons brings back seasonal pumpkin spice items for a limited time
Aug 26 2022, 5:00 pm
Tim Hortons is season jumping and landing with some serious fall vibes.
The coffee and donut chain announced its popular line of pumpkin spice items has returned.
Whether you’re ready for sweater weather or not, Tim Hortons is clearly ready to get autumn rolling.
The chain recently rolled out another new menu item at a handful of Canadian locations this week too: Flatbread Pizzas.