Here's what the internet is saying about McDonald's new McCrispy

Rachel Goodman
Aug 24 2022, 3:29 pm
Courtesy McDonald's

It’s been just a couple of days since McDonald’s added the McCrispy Chicken Sandwich to its permanent menu, but the reviews have been rolling in thick and fast.

The sandwich is available in two versions, either the classic McCrispy or the Deluxe which comes with bacon and tomato.

We were fans of McDonald’s latest creation, but as per usual Twitter had something to say about the release.

Some users pointed out that the new crispy number was simply a resurrection of a pre-existing chicken sandwich from back in the day.

Another user made a similar argument, saying that the sandwich conjured feelings of longing for the good old days, and that that alone was enough to send him straight to the golden arches.

But the team over at Kingston’s MOVE were fully on board.

Others expressed disappointment at yet another non-veggie option being added to the McDonald’s menu, which isn’t the most inclusive when it comes to meat alternatives.

There also seemed to be some confusion over the difference between the new McCrispy and the Junior Chicken.

As well as a comment or two about the status of the shredded lettuce, with one user saying that a good slab of premium iceberg would have helped to set the sandwich apart.

But this is just what Twitter had to say, make up your own mind and try the McCrispy for yourself.

