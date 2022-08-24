It’s been just a couple of days since McDonald’s added the McCrispy Chicken Sandwich to its permanent menu, but the reviews have been rolling in thick and fast.

The sandwich is available in two versions, either the classic McCrispy or the Deluxe which comes with bacon and tomato.

We were fans of McDonald’s latest creation, but as per usual Twitter had something to say about the release.

Some users pointed out that the new crispy number was simply a resurrection of a pre-existing chicken sandwich from back in the day.

After seeing ads for the McCrispy does anyone else find it odd that McDonald’s Canada can drop yet another chicken sandwich but not a single vegetarian option? It’s strange they’re still holding out in this day and age pic.twitter.com/yaG0UYhwMu — Jaslyn Marshall (@_JaslynMarshall) August 22, 2022

Another user made a similar argument, saying that the sandwich conjured feelings of longing for the good old days, and that that alone was enough to send him straight to the golden arches.

Did @McDonaldsCanada just roll out the old Homestyle Crispy Chicken sandwich I used to get when I was a kid and rename it McCrispy? I’m having one right now and it legit is giving me nostalgia eating it 🤤 — ParmeShawn 💛🧀 (@RealParmeShawn) August 24, 2022

But the team over at Kingston’s MOVE were fully on board.

Reid and Ben: A big thanks to our great friends at the Kingston Centre @McDonaldsCanada, who popped by to let us try out the new #McCrispy sandwich that they just debuted this week. Ben’s somehow already on his second one…so….umm…we’re big fans over here. 🙌 #ygk pic.twitter.com/14BKsIFTJU — Kingston’s MOVE 98.3 (@Move983) August 24, 2022

Others expressed disappointment at yet another non-veggie option being added to the McDonald’s menu, which isn’t the most inclusive when it comes to meat alternatives.

After seeing ads for the McCrispy does anyone else find it odd that McDonald’s Canada can drop yet another chicken sandwich but not a single vegetarian option? It’s strange they’re still holding out in this day and age pic.twitter.com/yaG0UYhwMu — Jaslyn Marshall (@_JaslynMarshall) August 22, 2022

There also seemed to be some confusion over the difference between the new McCrispy and the Junior Chicken.

What’s the difference between this and a McChicken? If you just say the chicken ill burst out laughing — – Amy – ⚓️🍁 (@atlantic_amy506) August 24, 2022

As well as a comment or two about the status of the shredded lettuce, with one user saying that a good slab of premium iceberg would have helped to set the sandwich apart.

But this is just what Twitter had to say, make up your own mind and try the McCrispy for yourself.