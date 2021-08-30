6 discontinued McDonald's Canada menu items we miss dearly

McDonald’s is home to a lot of things we love in Canada, like the additions of new breakfast items, mini donuts, and of course, the always satisfying seasonal McFlurries (Cadbury Creme Egg, anyone?).

But over the years, we’ve seen some of our favourite items come and go from this fast-food franchise, and it hasn’t been easy.

Sometimes, we didn’t even get a chance to slurp, bite, or devour our favourite offerings for the last time.

So this leaves us wondering, what items would we want to see restored back to their former glory in our local McDonald’s restaurants?

Here are six items McDonald’s Canada discontinued that we miss dearly.

mcpizza…still just a part of our history, but i’ve been taking notes – social media person pic.twitter.com/tF0BWp91p8 — McDonald’s🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) August 27, 2021

Maybe it was the perfect individual-sized pie, or putting “Mc” in front of our favourite food that made it even more epic. Whatever the reason, we straight up loved the McPizza. Sadly, only a handful of US locations still sell McPizzas. There was a glimmer of hope recently regarding this item’s potential return, but our dreams were swiftly crushed over the weekend by whoever runs the McDonald’s Canada Twitter account.

Fried Apple Pies

Fried Apple Pies

For those who loved McDonald’s Fried Apple Pies, it’s hard to be entirely content with the present-day baked variety. Safe to say these bad boys — and their signature crunch — are missed.

Orange Drink

Orange Drink

Not Fanta and not Orange Crush, something about McDonald’s Orange Drink got people hooked, so when the franchise stopped serving it around 2009, a good portion of customers were devastated that they could no longer get that sweet, sweet Orange Drink.

McHotDog

McHotDog

The glorious McHotDog has come and gone in multiple markets over the years, including a stint back in the day at Toronto Metro Zoo and the Toronto SkyDome until 1999.

Arctic Orange Shake

Arctic Orange Shake

A combo of reduced-fat vanilla ice cream, Arctic orange syrup, whipped topping, and maraschino cherry – there used to be nothing better than washing down your Big Mac with one of these babies.

Cinnamon Melts

Cinnamon Melts

Who wouldn’t want piping-hot Cinnamon Melts to dip into their McFlurry? These mini, sugary bundles of joy have been discontinued from the McDonald’s menu in Canada for years, but we still miss them dearly.