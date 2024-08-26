Two notable names in sweet treats have teamed up for a new lineup of items — Tim Hortons and Nutella.

The fresh array of sips and bites features a chocolate hazelnut-flavoured twist on Tim’s classics.

“The Nutella lineup at Tims gives guests the perfect opportunity to treat themselves to a delicious snack to help break up their day.”

“We have a lot of Nutella fans in Canada, and with this delicious lineup of baked goods and beverages, there’s something at Tims for everyone to enjoy,” says Joanne Farber, marketing director of Nutella for Ferrero Canada Ltd.

There are six new items to explore on this lineup:

A Dream Cookie with Nutella – a Nutella-filled hazelnut Dream Cookie

– a Nutella-filled hazelnut Dream Cookie A Dream Donut with Nutella – a powered Dream Donut topped with a dollop of Nutella

– a powered Dream Donut topped with a dollop of Nutella A Croissant with Nutella – a croissant with creamy Nutella spread sprinkled with icing sugar on top

– a croissant with creamy Nutella spread sprinkled with icing sugar on top A Latte with Nutella – a chocolate hazelnut latte finished with whipped topping and a drizzle of Nutella

– a chocolate hazelnut latte finished with whipped topping and a drizzle of Nutella An Iced Capp with Nutella – an Iced Capp with whipped topping and drizzled with Nutella

– an Iced Capp with whipped topping and drizzled with Nutella A Cold Brew with Nutella – Tim Hortons classic 16-hour steeped Cold Brew mixed with a chocolate hazelnut flavour, topped with a layer of cold foam made with Nutella

Since autumn is nipping at our heels, the coffee and donut chain has also launched some fall favourites. Think a Pumpkin Spice latte, a Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp, and a Pumpkin Spice Muffin.

“We’re also bringing back some of our fall fan favourites infused with the delicious and comforting flavour of Pumpkin Spice in a selection of hot and cold beverages, like a latte and Iced Capp, along with our iconic, guest favourite, Pumpkin Spice Muffin with cream cheese filling,” says Berti.

These Nutella and Pumpkin Spice items are available at Tim Hortons across Canada and on the Tim Hortons mobile app.

Will you be checking out these seasonal morsels?

