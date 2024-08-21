Starbucks is launching the PSL and fall drinks across Canada tomorrow

It may only be August, but PSL season is already here!

Starbucks is bringing those fall vibes to Canada early, with the launch of its seasonal sips and snacks hitting stores starting Thursday, August 22.

If you’re looking for a taste of autumn, there are plenty of new treats hitting Starbucks locations across Canada this week.

Of course, fall wouldn’t be fall without the OG Pumpkin Spice Latte. The classic beverage has been served at Starbucks for more than 20 years, and its popularity shows no sign of slowing down.

However, Starbucks will also be introducing its new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Chai, with hints of warm, spicy chai mixed with a creamy oat beverage, topped off with an apple crisp cold foam.

This year, the coffee chain will be launching two new fall beverages, which can be exclusively found in the Starbucks app: the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte and the Iced Honey Apple Almond Flat White.

Returning fall favourites, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and the Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato will also be available.

Guests will be able to get their hands on two exclusive new sweet treats this fall, the Baked Apple Croissant and the completely adorable Raccoon Cake Pop.

If all that excitement isn’t enough, the viral Starbucks x Stanley Quencher will also be available in Canadian locations for the first time.

Which Starbucks fall treat will you be trying this season? Let us know in the comments.