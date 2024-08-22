Jollibee, the global restaurant known for its fried chicken, is bringing back a fan-favourite dessert to its locations across Canada. But you’ll need to be quick, as it’s for a limited time only!

That’s right, Jollibee is bringing back the Ube Pie. The delicious dessert will be available at Jollibee outposts across the country.

First launched at Jollibee in 2021, the dessert is made with real ube, a variety of yam popular in Southeast Asia, which is known for its purple hue and sweet flavour. The ube is wrapped in buttery, flaky pastry.

“As Ube continues to enjoy the culinary spotlight, we’re thrilled to give fans the chance to taste the iconic flavor they’ve heard so much about,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, business group head at Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee.

“Whether you’re craving Ube or are curious to try it for the first time, the rich and silky filling combined with our light and flakey pie crust is sure to satisfy your taste buds.”

That’s not all: Jollibee is also adding two chicken sandwiches to its permanent menu across Canada.

First up is the Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich, which features a hand-breaded chicken breast fillet topped with savoury umami mayo, crispy bacon, and melted cheese, served on a buttery brioche bun.

The second addition is the Aloha Chicken Sandwich, with zesty Aloha dressing, a grilled pineapple ring, crispy bacon and whole leaf lettuce for a delectable sweet-savoury combo.

Which one of these new Jollibee items will you be getting your hands on first?