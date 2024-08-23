McDonald’s is often considered a place to grab a quick and affordable meal on the go, but this depends on the country you’re in.

While Canadians might be used to indulging in the occasional $6 Big Mac, it’s not always a budget-friendly option for many in Europe.

An employee at McDonald’s in Aarau, Switzerland, told us while on a trip overseas that the country is home to the world’s priciest Big Mac and the fast-food restaurant is quickly becoming unaffordable for everyday Swiss citizens. The cost of a Big Mac at this location was CHF 7 (Swiss Franc), which is just over C$11.

We placed an order ourselves and were surprised by what we found.

We ordered some classic menu items like Chicken McNuggets and French fries.

We also couldn’t help but try some of the dietary-friendly options that aren’t available in Canada, like the gluten-free burger.

The verdict on the gluten-free burger? Okay, but nothing to write home about; however, it was nice to have the option. For those with allergies or celiac disease, it’s great to have a number of menu options to choose from.

Another unique element you’ll find on the European continent is the French fry sauce.

It makes sense in a part of the world where ketchup isn’t a common sauce for French fries, but we found it a little disappointing. It was a light mayonnaise with some herbs that weren’t all that noticeable; we’ll just take regular mayo, thank you!

To wash down a lot of the bland flavour, we ended with a raspberry McPop dessert, which was also a letdown. Much like the donut options in Canada, it was cold and tasted like it had been out for a few hours.

All in all, the experience wasn’t all that memorable, except for the bill.

One McPop, a mini sundae, two iced lattes, a Coke Zero, four McNuggets, a gluten-free cheeseburger, and a double cheeseburger meal with some additional sauces cost CHF 39,20, or C$62.47.

In comparison, a similar order in Calgary, including a full-sized sundae, two medium iced coffees, a large Coke Zero, six chicken McNuggets, a double cheeseburger meal, a cheeseburger, a maple iced and caramel-filled donut, apple slices, and a bunch of sauces, comes to C$28.05.

Easily the best part of the meal was the iced lattes, which were super creamy and just the right amount of sweetness!

If you happen to be in the area, we recommend visiting the Yellow Arches in Austria, where we had our best McDonald’s meal.

