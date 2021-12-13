Tim Hortons Mexico just launched a brand new breakfast item, and we think Canadians will be very jealous.

Just imagine your favourite meat topped with melted cheese, sandwiched between the crunch of two golden waffles and paired with a side of sweet syrup.

The Waffle Sandwich is made with original Eggo waffles, your choice of protein like ham, bacon, or sausage, along with egg, cheese, and maple syrup, and it sure sounds like a dreamy breakfast.

Too bad it’s not available here, as it definitely looks like it needs to be.

Instead, we’re stuck with Justin Bieber’s limited-edition Timbiebs, which had people completely losing it earlier this month. The company’s recently launched oat-based milk alternative also hit the Canadian market in December.

New Timbits and beverage options are cool, but are they as cool as the handsome breakfast sandwich that you can get in Mexico?

I think we’ll have to side with Michael Bublé about Tim Hortons. Launching the Waffle Sandwich in Canada is a missed opportunity, just like his Bublé Balls were.

It looks as though the Tim Horton’s Waffle Sandwich will have to exist in our dreams – hopefully only for now.