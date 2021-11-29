People are completely losing it over Justin Bieber's Timbiebs launch
The internet is losing it over Justin Bieber’s Timbiebs launch, which hit stores across Canada and the US this morning.
But folks aren’t losing it in a bad way (a moment of silence for McPizza fans). In fact, the response to the superstar’s collaboration with Tim Hortons is overwhelmingly positive.
We mean, minus Michael Bublé’s take.
- You might also like:
- Michael Bublé reacts to Justin Bieber's collab with Tim Hortons (VIDEO)
- Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons' limited-edition TimBiebs are finally here
- A&W is launching a limited-edition clothing line in Canada
A “genius collaboration,” “they all slapped,” and “Bieber’s balls are delicious” are just some of the reactions the drop received on Twitter.
Check out some of the most enthusiastic Twitter responses from launch day.
You already know I had to get some and damn These are actually really good #Timbiebs pic.twitter.com/MgCSorlACo
— ⒶⓃⓉⒽⓄⓃⓎ (@atmitchell14) November 29, 2021
ngl I’m really fucking grateful that I’m in Canada rn and the weather was good today 😭 #Timbiebs pic.twitter.com/0mMFkHrONx
— fleur (@sprcrpndgm) November 29, 2021
I knew @justinbieber was a real one when he complained about Tims changing their kids, because I too was annoyed. But the fact #Timbiebs are this good makes him even better in my opinion. pic.twitter.com/eMgRQOqgHC
— Brittany (@BritterrC) November 29, 2021
Just walked in the snow for these 😭😭but super worth it. i love this collab #Timbiebs pic.twitter.com/LguhfXyxMc
— g☁️ (@justinsprincesa) November 29, 2021
can confirm they are very yummers #Timbiebs pic.twitter.com/btavM7GGYF
— sara⁷🧣BANGTAN+ARMY REUNION TODAY (@everlastingseok) November 29, 2021
@justinbieber x @TimHortons = one genius collaboration #Timbiebs pic.twitter.com/e9gzyhyUjW
— Luca DeMontis (@LucaDeMontis) November 29, 2021
Just tried the #Timbiebs and all I have to say is they all slapped. Not a single bad flavour in the bunch and they should be moved to the permanent collection. I said what I said.
— Brittany (@BritterrC) November 29, 2021
Did I just spend $100 at @TimHortons on #TimBiebs merch and donuts? Yes.
Do I have regrets? Absolutely not.
— Rachel Antony (@almostffamous) November 29, 2021
not to be dramatic but this is the best day ever I think 🤩 @TimHortons @justinbieber #Timbiebs pic.twitter.com/z1iOOsLeYi
— eryn 🌞 (@erynmichelle13) November 29, 2021
Bieber’s balls are delicious. Highly recommend #Timbiebs pic.twitter.com/624F6f0TjW
— cj is julien calloway’s lawyer (@BeystinLemonade) November 29, 2021
Every Canadian woke up this morning and understood the assignment. #timbiebs pic.twitter.com/yDJm9DJWgf
— Michael Greco (@michaelgreco82) November 29, 2021