People are completely losing it over Justin Bieber's Timbiebs launch

Nov 29 2021, 7:15 pm
The internet is losing it over Justin Bieber’s Timbiebs launch, which hit stores across Canada and the US this morning.

But folks aren’t losing it in a bad way (a moment of silence for McPizza fans). In fact, the response to the superstar’s collaboration with Tim Hortons is overwhelmingly positive.

We mean, minus Michael Bublé’s take.

A “genius collaboration,” “they all slapped,” and “Bieber’s balls are delicious” are just some of the reactions the drop received on Twitter.

Check out some of the most enthusiastic Twitter responses from launch day.

