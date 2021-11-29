People are completely losing it over Justin Bieber's Timbiebs launch

The internet is losing it over Justin Bieber’s Timbiebs launch, which hit stores across Canada and the US this morning.

But folks aren’t losing it in a bad way (a moment of silence for McPizza fans). In fact, the response to the superstar’s collaboration with Tim Hortons is overwhelmingly positive.

We mean, minus Michael Bublé’s take.

A “genius collaboration,” “they all slapped,” and “Bieber’s balls are delicious” are just some of the reactions the drop received on Twitter.

Check out some of the most enthusiastic Twitter responses from launch day.

You already know I had to get some and damn These are actually really good #Timbiebs pic.twitter.com/MgCSorlACo — ⒶⓃⓉⒽⓄⓃⓎ (@atmitchell14) November 29, 2021

ngl I’m really fucking grateful that I’m in Canada rn and the weather was good today 😭 #Timbiebs pic.twitter.com/0mMFkHrONx — fleur (@sprcrpndgm) November 29, 2021

I knew @justinbieber was a real one when he complained about Tims changing their kids, because I too was annoyed. But the fact #Timbiebs are this good makes him even better in my opinion. pic.twitter.com/eMgRQOqgHC — Brittany (@BritterrC) November 29, 2021

Just walked in the snow for these 😭😭but super worth it. i love this collab #Timbiebs pic.twitter.com/LguhfXyxMc — g☁️ (@justinsprincesa) November 29, 2021

can confirm they are very yummers #Timbiebs pic.twitter.com/btavM7GGYF — sara⁷🧣BANGTAN+ARMY REUNION TODAY (@everlastingseok) November 29, 2021

Just tried the #Timbiebs and all I have to say is they all slapped. Not a single bad flavour in the bunch and they should be moved to the permanent collection. I said what I said. — Brittany (@BritterrC) November 29, 2021

Did I just spend $100 at @TimHortons on #TimBiebs merch and donuts? Yes.

Do I have regrets? Absolutely not. — Rachel Antony (@almostffamous) November 29, 2021

not to be dramatic but this is the best day ever I think 🤩 @TimHortons @justinbieber #Timbiebs pic.twitter.com/z1iOOsLeYi — eryn 🌞 (@erynmichelle13) November 29, 2021

Bieber’s balls are delicious. Highly recommend #Timbiebs pic.twitter.com/624F6f0TjW — cj is julien calloway’s lawyer (@BeystinLemonade) November 29, 2021