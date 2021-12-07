Tim Hortons is restocking Timbiebs merch across Canada

Missed your chance to snag some Timbiebs merch? Don’t worry, Tim Hortons will be restocking the goods at their stores across Canada.

In a statement, Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi shared that stores will be able to order more stock given that many restaurants sold out very quickly.

“We know that many restaurants sold out of all their merch very quickly – many on the very first day that Timbiebs launched,” said Bagozzi.

“We’re happy to share that we’ve given restaurants that have already sold out the ability to order more stock, so we encourage guests to try their local Tims again if merch wasn’t available the last time they checked.”

When Timbiebs Timbits and merch dropped, fans ran to their nearest Tim Hortons and spent some serious dough on the Justin Bieber collection.

The toque, fanny pack, and tote bag all sold out across the country. While some fans didn’t hesitate to rock the merch, others decided to resell for unimaginable prices.

Individual items from the Timbiebs collection have been listed on eBay for $70 and $80 each. Several people are selling the complete Timbiebs trifecta for upwards of $250, while others have it going for as high as $500.

Despite the price gouging, the response to the singer’s collaboration with Tims is overwhelmingly positive.

“While stock of all Timbiebs merch items is very limited, we hope guests will keep trying other Tims restaurants rather than buying off resellers,” said Bagozzi.