Oat beverage is now available at Tim Hortons locations across Canada

Tim Hortons has made a plant-friendly addition to its beverage lineup available across Canada.

The company has introduced Chobani oat beverage, a new lactose and gluten-free alternative to pair with any item on the coffee chain’s drink menu.

“We’re happy to be serving Chobani oat beverage and giving our guests another option so they can personalize their coffee and other beverage orders just how they like it,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons, in a release.

For a limited time, Tim Hortons customers can also order a Cinnamon Caramel Oat Latte or a Cinnamon Caramel Oat Cold Brew at participating restaurants, made with Chobani oat beverage.

“Our oat beverage is a perfect pairing with coffee and tea,” said Peter McGuinness, Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Tim Hortons is a great partner, and we’re proud to be their oat beverage of choice in restaurants all across Canada.”

Now you have another excuse to drive to your nearest Tim’s besides Timbiebs.