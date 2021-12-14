5 international Tim Hortons menu items we wish were in Canada

Tim Hortons may be a popular Canadian brand, but there are tons of locations across the world offering up unique menu items that are not available within our borders.

Spain, China, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and many other countries serve up foods that appeal to their cultures and demographics and look delicious, to say the least.

So, while we sip iced coffee and eat Timbiebs in Canada, Tim Hortons customers around the world are enjoying foods we can only imagine.

You might also like: TikTok reveals the most popular food trends of 2021

Canadian families will pay an extra $966 for food in 2022: report

We asked an expert what foods pair perfectly with sparkling wine

Here are five international Tim Hortons menu items that we wish were in Canada:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons España (@timhortonses)

Tim Hortons Spain brings a whole new purpose to breakfast with their limited-edition chocolate and banana pancakes. Each pancake is fried to golden brown perfection, layered with a decadent serving of chocolate spread, topped with freshly cut fruit and garnished with nuts and a side of whipped cream.

Where: Spain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortonsuk)

Old Fashion Glazed Donuts… But in a sandwich? Count us in! Tim Hortons UK is wilding out with these donut sandwiches. They’re made with crispy fried chicken, your choice of added bacon, sandwiched between two of the restaurant’s most iconic and sweet donuts, and topped with maple syrup. Too bad they were only available for a limited time.

Where: United Kingdom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons Philippines (@timhortonsphl)

In Canada, Black Forest is a last-minute cake option from the grocery store. But in the Philippines, it’s a whole lot more than that. It’s an ice-blended chocolate drink mixed with red berry puree with a sweet and tart flavour. It’s literally Iced Capp plus cake. What could be better?

Where: Philippines

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons GCC (@timhortonsgcc)

The Rich Milk Cake on the Tim Hortons Dubai menu looks gourmet. It’s definitely a step up from the donuts, cookies, and other baked goods that we’re used to here in Canada.

Where: Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons Thailand (@timhortons.th)

Tim Hortons Thailand collaborated with Häagen-Dazs to create this limited edition drink. The Salted Caramel Cappuccino has real Häagen-Dazs ice cream in it. Are we jealous? Of course. The creaminess of the ice cream paired with the texture of the Iced Capp looks like perfection.

Where: Thailand