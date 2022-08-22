KFC and Taco Bell in Calgary closed by Alberta Health Services
A KFC and Taco Bell establishment was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the establishment.
The inspector found multiple violations at the KFC and Taco Bell located at 427 – 751 3rd Street SW in Calgary that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.
“There was evidence of a significant cockroach infestation,” reads the written order from the AHS.
“Multiple live cockroaches were observed when equipment was disturbed.”
There was an accumulation of food debris and grime in various areas throughout the food establishment, the order stated.
This included but was not limited to the sides of the taco food preparation table, beneath the steam table, above the microwave on the fryer side, and in the front cabinet where the pump for the right pop machine was located.
This closure order from the AHS was dated on August 10, with a verbal order given on August 8.
There were other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector like the “staff were unable to identify all the areas that required regular cleaning.”
Before the restaurant can reopen, the owner will have to undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, like abating the pest infestation.
There were also several foods safe and cleanliness changes to be made before reopening, like thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing all areas of the food establishment, including beneath, between, and behind large pieces of equipment, ceilings where grease has accumulated, and cabinets where pop syrup is stored or piped.
The current status of the order on the AHS website is inactive, meaning “the order is no longer in effect as the necessary repairs have been completed.”
Dished has reached out to ownership for comment.
