A KFC and Taco Bell establishment was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the establishment.

The inspector found multiple violations at the KFC and Taco Bell located at 427 – 751 3rd Street SW in Calgary that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“There was evidence of a significant cockroach infestation,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“Multiple live cockroaches were observed when equipment was disturbed.”

There was an accumulation of food debris and grime in various areas throughout the food establishment, the order stated. This included but was not limited to the sides of the taco food preparation table, beneath the steam table, above the microwave on the fryer side, and in the front cabinet where the pump for the right pop machine was located.

This closure order from the AHS was dated on August 10, with a verbal order given on August 8.

There were other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector like the “staff were unable to identify all the areas that required regular cleaning.”

The current status of the order on the AHS website is inactive, meaning “the order is no longer in effect as the necessary repairs have been completed.”

Dished has reached out to ownership for comment.

KFC and Taco Bell

Address: 427 – 751 3rd Street SW, Calgary