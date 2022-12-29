Love it or hate it, everyone has their go-to Tim Hortons menu item.

Whether it be Timbits, a double-double, or one of the chain’s Loaded Wraps, Tim Hortons is undeniably deeply woven into the fabric of Canadian life.

Depending on where you reside in the country though, some items rank as more popular than others.

To wrap up the year, the fast-food chain compiled data from sales across the country to determine which towns and cities had the highest per capita sales of certain Tim’s items, with some surprising results.

Those in Miramichi, New Brunswick, bought the most of Tim Hortons’ Original Blend coffee, while inhabitants of Langford, BC, were big fans of Americanos.

The brand’s Farmer’s Wraps were a huge hit in Port Hope, Ontario, but the Loaded Wraps were a favourite among those in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

As for espresso options, folks in Dorval, Quebec, seemed to go for lattes while those in Winsdor, Ontario, had the most espresso shots per capita.

The data shared in a release gets very specific too, noting that Steeped Teas were popular in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, and Quenchers stood out in Timmins, Ontario.

Taste across the country is varied, but one thing remains consistent: our devotion to Timmies is steadfast.

You can check out the entire breakdown here.