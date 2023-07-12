FoodCoffee & TeaFood NewsCanada

Jul 12 2023
It seems the special releases from Canadian fast-food giant Tim Hortons are endless, and the latest drop just so happens to be available in grocery stores.

Tim Hortons has just released its new lineup of three Coffee Creamers, all made with real Canadian dairy and available in three flavours inspired by the iconic donut-slash-coffee chain.

Now you can add Double Double, Vanilla Dip Donut, and Chocolate Dip Donut Creamers to your coffee at home, giving your cup of joe just a hint of Tims, away from Tims.

The Coffee Creamers are just starting to roll out to grocery stores across the country and will be available at Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo, Metro Ontario, Walmart Canada, Co-Op, and Loblaws (which includes No Frills, Real Canadian Super Store, Fortinos, and Your Independent Grocer).

You’ll be able to find them on shelves in the coming weeks.

