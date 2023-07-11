Hold the meat: Burger King Thailand's newest burger has 20 slices of cheese

Burger King Thailand has a new burger that’s targeted toward people who really, really love cheese.

The fast-food chain’s “real cheese burger'” debuted on Sunday and contains no meat. Instead, it has 20 slices of American cheese sandwiched between a split bun.

“The real one, real cheese, full of flavour for those who love cheese,” states the Thai-to-English translation on Burger King Thailand’s website.

“Super Cheeseburger from Burger King, full of cheese flavour with sheets of American Cheese!!!”

According to the website, the burger costs 109 Thai Baht, equivalent to C$4.15.

The burger definitely has a lot of folks on social media talking and quite perplexed with the fast-food chain’s newest creation.

“A trend in #Thailand is to put cheese on literally everything. Now Burger King has joined in with the Real Cheese Burger. Though I think they forgot the meat,” stated travel writer Richard Barrow on Twitter.

“I love cheese, but I struggled eating even half of this ‘burger.’ Maybe I should grill the other half? What do you think?”

A trend in #Thailand is to put cheese on literally everything. Now Burger King has joined in with the Real Cheese Burger. Though I think they forgot the meat. I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this “burger”. Maybe I should grill the other half? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/dg7wDCSCCw — Richard Barrow (@RichardBarrow) July 10, 2023

Currently at Burger King Thailand (yes, it’s real)… pic.twitter.com/PRmcPffCBR — Yours in negritude, Ryan K. Smith. (@MeWeFree_) July 10, 2023

Burger King Thailand have a literal cheese burger 🤢 pic.twitter.com/1hd6u35TlY — ultra (@ultraL2) July 10, 2023

No word if this is a temporary menu item, but if you can’t make it all the way to Thailand Burger King to try this new menu option, we’re pretty sure you can replicate it quite easily at home.

And if you’re eager to get your hands on one of Burger King’s newest Canadian items, it recently launched a Butter Chicken Crispy Sandwich and Butter Chicken Poutine at select locations nationwide.