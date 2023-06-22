Tim Hortons' new Dream Cookies have launched across Canada

After the success of Dream Donuts, Tim Hortons announced it would be adding a sweet new item to its menu — Dream Cookies. They’re finally here and available in three delectable flavours.

Dream Cookies are available at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada right now.

These Dream Cookies are “soft and chewy, packed with delectable ingredients, and baked fresh in-restaurant throughout the day.” The three flavours are Rocky Road, M&M’S Minis chocolate candy and white chocolate chips, and a third that is filled with pecans, white and milk chocolate chips, topped with Reese’s® Minis.

“Our Dream Cookies are a trendy and tasty new treat to enjoy at Tims,” said Hope Bagozzi, the chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons, in a press release.

“They also offer great value for money as guests can pick up a discounted four-pack to celebrate the everyday with their family and friends,” Bagozzi added.

The restaurant chain partnered with Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to announce the menu expansion.

“I tweeted last year that I’d missed Tims while I was away from home, and that led to a super fun experience visiting the Tim Hortons Test Kitchen in Toronto with my brother and mom,” revealed Ramakrishnan.

Ramakrishnan, the star of Netflix’s hit series Never Have I Ever, grew up loving Tims’ cookies and will be featured in a commercial for Dream Cookies alongside her brother, Vishwaa.

Will you be indulging in the elevated new cookie experience?