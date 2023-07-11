A Big Mac on your big day? McDonald's now caters weddings

Would you consider having McDonald’s cater your big day?

Eighty-five percent of Canadians planning a wedding said their biggest worry is the hefty price tag, according to a survey from menswear retailer Tip Top.

As a result, couples are opting for smaller and more intimate events as they’re forced to scale down their budget for entertainment, food, and decor.

It’s not just birthday parties anymore because McDonald’s Indonesia looks like it’s trying to make waves in the wedding industry by offering a solution to at least one of those problems.

“McD’ers, let’s make your wedding moment more memorable with the Wedding Mekdi package!” reads a June 27 Instagram post.

McDonald’s can cater your wedding for just IDR 3.5 million (C$306).

What’s on the menu?

Big Macs aren’t exactly part of it, but the package does come with 100 Chicken Burgers and 100 boxes of four-piece Chicken McNuggets.

“There are various other attractive package options available with a minimum order of 200 pieces,” states the post.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there’s cake included.

And if you’re concerned about food presentation, fear not: “You can ask for a food stall, too!”

Recruitment company Horizons states that the average salary in the capital city of Jakarta is US$7,000 a year (C$9,300) or US$583 (C$775) a month, so the wedding package is undoubtedly a budget-friendly alternative.

It’s not the first time McDonald’s has offered wedding packages.

According to People, some locations in Hong Kong can be rented out for marriage ceremonies and receptions. The package doesn’t include a cake; couples get a stack of apple pies.

It would be interesting to see what happens if McDonald’s brings its wedding catering menu to North America.

Online, reactions are mixed.

I don’t think many folks will be opting for a McWedding. — Soullfire (@Soullfire) July 7, 2023

It’s about time Micke Dee got into the catering business. Nothing beats a Big Mac. — Johnny Bolony (@bolony) July 7, 2023

How do you feel about McDonald’s catering weddings?