Tim Hortons just dropped brand new limited-edition summer merch

New Tim Hortons merch alert!

Tim Hortons recently dropped some retro donuts across Canada, and it looks like there’s even more news from the massive coffee chain.

Just in time for summer, the restaurant chain just launched new beverage cozies and an Iced Capp Pool Floatie in this new merch collection that dropped Wednesday, June 21 across Canada.

These new poolside accessories are available now at participating Tims restaurants across Canada.

Inspired by the Tim Hortons Iced Capp, this larger-than-life Iced Capp Pool Floatie also comes with a cup holder (which makes sense).

The beverage cozies are available in summer pink or ocean blue, both of which are covered in unique designs inspired by popular Tim Hortons summer beverages. Tims Beverage Cozies will keep drinks colder for longer and can hold medium and large beverage cups.

“Tim Hortons has always played a big role in Canadians’ great, summer adventures and we’re excited to be introducing a new lineup of merch that we know our guests will really enjoy all summer long,” said Markus Sturm, senior vice president of Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty at Tim Hortons, in a press release.

“Our Iced Capp Pool Floatie and Tims Beverage Cozies also make for fun gifts and are perfect to bring for your hosts the next time you’re invited to a cottage or pool party – along with a box of Timbits or donuts, of course!” Sturm added.

These fun items will be available as long as supplies last so don’t wait too long!