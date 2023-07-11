Dairy Queen has a FREE cone deal for Canadians this weekend

In case you didn’t know, National Ice Cream Day is coming up this weekend, and we can’t think of a more epic way to celebrate than with a free cone.

Lucky for us, Dairy Queen will be doing just that come Sunday, July 16, as it offers ice cream fans all over the country a free small vanilla cone for the holiday.

Available exclusively through the DQ app, this offer will be available for one day only.

If you haven’t already, this is a great excuse to sign up for a DQ Rewards account, which will also get you access to future promotions and deals.

The classic vanilla cone is a classic for a reason, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate this very non-official but joyful summer holiday.