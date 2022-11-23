It was recently announced that Indigo had partnered with Canadian-founded coffee chain Good Earth Coffeehouse to launch cafes at select bookstores across the country.

Many of these new community-minded coffeehouses would be replacing Starbucks locations.

This is the first-ever in-store Good Earth for Indigo. It opened on November 18 inside the Chapters at CF Chinook Centre in Calgary, Alberta.

“We are so pleased to be opening our first retailer location and being Calgary born it’s only fitting to open our first location with Indigo at the Chapters in our home city,” said Nan Eskenazi, founder of Good Earth Cafes Ltd, in a press release.

“We look forward to providing Indigo guests across the county with a place to gather and enjoy a cup of coffee and some good food.”

Good Earth Coffeehouse currently operates over 40 locations in six Canadian provinces, and it looks like that number will be much bigger in the next year.

The company’s continued expansion includes many cities across Canada. In 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, there will be five openings in Calgary, one in Edmonton, two in Victoria, and five across Ontario. Many more are set to open beyond that looking further into 2023.

In March of 2021, Good Earth said it planned on acquiring locations across the country that were “abandoned” by Starbucks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Earth HQ (@goodearthhq)

You might also like: Tim Hortons just dropped a new line of wishlist-worthy holiday merch

Popular snack brand says its products are no longer available in Canada

KFC is offering buy-one-get-one FREE chicken buckets across Canada

Good Earth Coffeehouse has plans in 2023 to open more than 20 locations in Indigo and Chapters stores in cities across Canada, such as Winnipeg and Thunder Bay in Manitoba; Sudbury, Oshawa, Barrie, and Cambridge in Ontario; Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park in Alberta; Halifax in Nova Scotia; and Vancouver in BC.

“We’re excited to partner with Good Earth Coffeehouse to bring their elevated experience to our customers,” said Peter Ruis, CEO of Indigo, in the press release.

“With aligned core values of quality, a commitment to sustainable practices, and bringing people together, it could not be a more natural fit.”

Indigo is aiming to convert select cafe spaces “with a market-by-market, and sometimes store-by-store” approach.

Stay tuned for all updates and announcements on this new partnership and future openings for this quickly growing Calgary-based coffee shop.