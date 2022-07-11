Grocery delivery service Tiggy "pauses" operations in Vancouver

Last week we reported on the news of grocery delivery service Tiggy announcing it had paused its operations in Toronto.
Now, the operator has confirmed the same for the Vancouver market.
Known for its delivered-to-your-door-in-15-minutes promise, a representative for Tiggy shared the brand has “decided to pause” in order to “focus on bringing on new brands and expanding the assortment.”
A relaunch date in Vancouver has not been announced yet.
Tiggy launched in Vancouver last fall before setting up operations in Toronto this winter. The service is known for delivering items like fresh produce, groceries, healthcare items, and even Health Canada-approved rapid COVID antigen tests.