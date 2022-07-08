Richmond is home to many bubble tea shops, but that certainly doesn’t mean we’re not happy when another one opens up.

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice, one of the most popular bubble tea chains hailing from Taiwan, has just soft opened at the city’s Oval Village.

This is the 17th location in the Greater Vancouver area for the chain, with two others in Richmond. This one is situated right near the Fraser River dyke, making it a good pit stop for a walk along the water.

As part of its soft opening, CoCo Fresh has also just launched a new special drink: the Purple Crystal Dream, a “dreamy blue-violet” tinted drink featuring Concord grapes and crystal pearls, and layered with grape slush and salted cream cheese foam.

The effect is an effervescent, sparkling drink that kind of looks like a summer’s night sky.

According to a press release, more “exciting and trendy Asian-inspired flavours” will be launched through the summer, too.

CoCo Fresh is also offering special deals on two of its most popular drink items for the month of July – you can get a large Taro Milk Tea or Passion Fruit Lemon with Honey Jelly for 20% off.

The new CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice location is now open at Richmond’s Oval Village at 115 – 6699 River Road.

