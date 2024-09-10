SportsWrestling

Tickets for WWE Survivor Series in Vancouver go on sale this week

Noah Strang
Sep 10 2024, 10:32 pm
Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Wrestling fans in Vancouver are getting excited as the Survivor Series date inches closer on the calendar.

Details for buying tickets to the event, which takes place at Rogers Arena, were released today, which only added to the hype.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 13, at 10 am PT. This means you can get your seat in just a few days time.

If you want to get a jump on the general public, you can register for the pre-sale today to get early access. If you do this, you’ll be allowed into the exclusive pre-sale on Thursday, September 12, at 10 am PT, a day before everyone else.

The actual Survivor Series: War Games Vancouver event is scheduled for November 3. The WWE puts on this annual event, which is the second-longest-running pay-per-view contest in company history.

This is the first time that Vancouver will host a major pay-per-view WWE event and the third time that the Survivor Series has been hosted in Canada. Montreal hosted in 1997 and Toronto in 2016.

The announcement was made in early August, and it excited wrestling fans in the city. This is a massive development for the sport in the city and is sure to draw a huge crowd to Rogers Arena.

“Just got off the phone with our partners at Destination Vancouver, and it is now a done deal,” said Triple H when he announced Vancouver as the host city. “Vancouver Canada, Survivor Series: WarGames. Trust me. You are not gonna want to miss this.”

Vancouver has hosted other WWE events in the past, including SmackDown in January of this year. However, this Survivor Series event is on a different level in terms of size and excitement.

