Tickets for WWE Survivor Series in Vancouver go on sale this week

Wrestling fans in Vancouver are getting excited as the Survivor Series date inches closer on the calendar.

Details for buying tickets to the event, which takes place at Rogers Arena, were released today, which only added to the hype.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 13, at 10 am PT. This means you can get your seat in just a few days time.

If you want to get a jump on the general public, you can register for the pre-sale today to get early access. If you do this, you’ll be allowed into the exclusive pre-sale on Thursday, September 12, at 10 am PT, a day before everyone else.

For the first time ever, Survivor Series: War Games is coming to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada on Saturday, November 30! Tickets are on sale this FRIDAY, September 13 at 10 am PT. Register now to receive an exclusive early access pre-sale passcode for this THURSDAY,… pic.twitter.com/nGOPqcIZfv — Rogers Arena (@RogersArena) September 10, 2024

The actual Survivor Series: War Games Vancouver event is scheduled for November 3. The WWE puts on this annual event, which is the second-longest-running pay-per-view contest in company history.

This is the first time that Vancouver will host a major pay-per-view WWE event and the third time that the Survivor Series has been hosted in Canada. Montreal hosted in 1997 and Toronto in 2016.

The announcement was made in early August, and it excited wrestling fans in the city. This is a massive development for the sport in the city and is sure to draw a huge crowd to Rogers Arena.

“Just got off the phone with our partners at Destination Vancouver, and it is now a done deal,” said Triple H when he announced Vancouver as the host city. “Vancouver Canada, Survivor Series: WarGames. Trust me. You are not gonna want to miss this.”

Just spoke with our friends @MyVancouver and can officially announce that #SurvivorSeries: WarGames is headed to @RogersArena in Vancouver on November 30. You're not going to want to miss this… pic.twitter.com/EGVrkrqEK8 — Triple H (@TripleH) August 1, 2024

Vancouver has hosted other WWE events in the past, including SmackDown in January of this year. However, this Survivor Series event is on a different level in terms of size and excitement.