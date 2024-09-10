Rap star Future dons custom Canucks jersey at Vancouver show

Rap superstar Future gave the Vancouver Canucks a shoutout with his outfit choices last night.

The hip-hop artist was wearing a custom Canucks jersey for a portion of his Vancouver show at Rogers Arena.

You can see the artists bouncing around the stage in the custom sweater below. It appears to be a white Canucks away jersey, although the musician is wearing it backwards, so it’s impossible to see the logo.

Looks like Future was rocking a custom #Canucks "Pluto" jersey at Rogers Arena last night. He and Metro Boomin were in town for the We Trust You Tour. (BraydenCarelius/IG) pic.twitter.com/TN13Co84R4 — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) September 10, 2024

The jersey had “Pluto,” Future’s nickname, on the name bar and No. 24. The rapper posted a story on his Instagram that gave a better look at the custom piece of clothing. Swiss centre Pius Suter wears No. 24 for the team during the season.

In the image, he’s posing with BC-based tattoo artist Steve Wiebe, who has more than 200,000 followers on his Instagram. Wiebe is famous for his art, which has appeared on celebrities, including many NBA players like Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan. Future is also a client of his.

It appears that Wiebe might’ve also been the person who drew and made designs on the jersey, of which there are many.

Last night’s show was the last stop of the We Trust You Tour, which featured Future and producer Metro Boomin. The two are some of the biggest names in the genre and routinely play in front of sold-out crowds.

GET LOUD VANCITY! Welcome to the last stop on the We Trust You Tour with @MetroBoomin and @1future!! pic.twitter.com/5deLOHu0UE — Rogers Arena (@RogersArena) September 10, 2024

Future has been teasing a new project titled Mixtape Pluto for some time now. You can see that the name is shown on his custom Canucks jersey as the word “Mixtape” has been drawn on.

This isn’t the first time a visiting music superstar has put on the local team’s jersey for part of their show. Country megastar Morgan Wallen rocked a Canucks jersey last year, and there have been many others who have done the same.