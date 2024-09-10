Jordie Benn has announced his retirement from professional hockey after a long NHL career.

The 37-year-old told CHEK News’ Paul Haysom that he’s hanging up the skates after over a decade at the highest level.

Benn retires with 607 career games under his belt. He scored 26 goals and added 111 assists for 137 points during that time.

The Victoria, British Columbia, native went undrafted but still managed to carve out a career much longer than most can claim.

He broke into the league with the Dallas Stars in the 2011-12 season. The left-handed defenceman would play a total of 302 games in Texas, the most with any single franchise across his career.

The defenceman also got the unique opportunity to play with brother Jamie Benn on the Stars.

He was then traded to the Montreal Canadiens at the 2017 trade deadline, where he played parts of three seasons, finishing with a total of 171 games with the franchise.

Benn then went on to play for the Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild, and Toronto Maple Leafs. He played his final NHL game during the 2022-23 season.

Always known as a dependable blueliner, Benn was well-regarded for his toughness and solid defensive play. He got to play in 23 playoff games but his team never managed to make it past the first round.

After his NHL playing days, Benn made the move across the ocean and suited up for Brynas IF for a season in Sweden’s second-best men’s division. He helped his team earn a promotion to the SHL, the top division.

The veteran also captained Team Canada at the Spengler Cup last year. While the team didn’t get the results they wanted, losing in the semi-finals, it was a cool opportunity for Benn.

Now that he’s done with his on-ice career, Benn wishes to remain in the hockey world and is looking to work in the sport, according to Haysom’s article.