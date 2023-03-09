34 drivers slapped with tickets right in front of Vancouver traffic court

The Vancouver Police Department was busy this week, and as part of a one-day blitz, they gave out 34 tickets to drivers in under two hours, “ironically right in front of Traffic Court.”

Pictures posted by VPD on Twitter showed the drivers getting tickets just outside the BC Supreme Court and Court of Appeal on the corner of Hornby and Smith streets. VPD Constable Tania Visintin told Daily Hive that 25 of the 34 violation tickets were for distracted driving, which carries a $368 fine.

“March is distracted driving month, so our officers are out ensuring drivers are keeping their eyes up and paying attention to the road,” she added.

Police forces across the Lower Mainland have been trying to raise awareness about distracted driving, as has ICBC, for distracted driving month.

This week, Coquitlam RCMP and our Cell Watch Volunteers were in Poco for distracted driving month 📵. During the month of March, you may see an increased presence on the roads as we partner with @icbc and @roadsafetykath to remind drivers to #LeaveThePhoneAlone. pic.twitter.com/JUEIVGW4UC — Coquitlam RCMP (@cqrcmp) March 8, 2023

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit shared some photos of the blitz on Twitter.

Wow! 34 tickets in less than 2 hrs and ironically this is right in front of Traffic Court. Thank you to @Granvillecpc1 volunteers for their help yesterday. Spread the word March is #DistractedDrivingMonth #LeaveYourPhoneAlone #EyesFwdBC pic.twitter.com/GQNdAI4AEw — VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) March 8, 2023

Vancouver Police also said 77 people are killed yearly in distracted driving-related incidents.

The impact of distracted driving can be catastrophic: on average, 77 people die every year in BC as a result. It’s not just the cost of a ticket — the potential consequences could be life-altering. Nothing on your phone is worth risking someone’s life. #NoExcuse #EyesFwdBC pic.twitter.com/D53w8p6qWJ — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) March 9, 2023

