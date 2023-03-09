NewsHumour & WeirdCrime

34 drivers slapped with tickets right in front of Vancouver traffic court

Mar 9 2023, 10:09 pm
Google Maps | @VPDTrafficUnit/Twitter

The Vancouver Police Department was busy this week, and as part of a one-day blitz, they gave out 34 tickets to drivers in under two hours, “ironically right in front of Traffic Court.”

Pictures posted by VPD on Twitter showed the drivers getting tickets just outside the BC Supreme Court and Court of Appeal on the corner of Hornby and Smith streets. VPD Constable Tania Visintin told Daily Hive that 25 of the 34 violation tickets were for distracted driving, which carries a $368 fine.

“March is distracted driving month, so our officers are out ensuring drivers are keeping their eyes up and paying attention to the road,” she added.

Police forces across the Lower Mainland have been trying to raise awareness about distracted driving, as has ICBC, for distracted driving month.

The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit shared some photos of the blitz on Twitter.

Vancouver Police also said 77 people are killed yearly in distracted driving-related incidents.

These drivers would likely be nominated for the turtle of shame.

