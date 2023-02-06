An impaired driver got “lost” and stuck on some train tracks in East Vancouver on his way to Brentwood.

A nightmare scenario that no one would ever want to find themselves in was the reality for an impaired driver in question, who wound up being parked on train tracks after getting lost in transit.

Sandra Glendinning is a member of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) and her humourous tweet about the incident was likely not so funny for the driver involved.

“Sir, you can’t park there,” read the tweet, with the hashtag #heresyourcoupon.

We asked the VPD for more information, which it was happy to provide.

The incident occurred around 4 am this past Sunday. VPD told Daily Hive that the driver was impaired while trying to make his way to Brentwood. Clearly, he got really lost.

Vancouver police also said his car got stuck on the tracks around Parker and Glen in East Vancouver.

“The driver was issued an Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle has been impounded.”

Of course, people had thoughts on the incident.

One person responded, “Shortcut gone wrong?”

Another quipped, “They are not even parked straight.”

The last tweet response, which likely resonates with many Vancouver residents, is, “Gotta be an ‘n’ on there.”

The rear of the vehicle is out of view, so whether it is an “N” driver or not will remain a mystery.

Does this driver deserve the turtle of shame? You decide.