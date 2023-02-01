Bad Metro Vancouver parking job gifted the turtle of shame (PHOTOS)

We’ve all encountered a bad parking job in Metro Vancouver, but have we all come across the infamous turtle of shame?

We’re coining this cute little guy the “Metro Vancouver parking turtle,” and you may have seen it in a parking lot near you.

The pictures of this bad Metro Vancouver parking job were posted anonymously to the Facebook group Richmond Learns to Park and Drive, a group that chronicles lousy parking jobs in Richmond and other areas of Metro Vancouver.

This bad parking job features a Kia Sorento that didn’t quite know how to colour within the lines if we use the analogy presented by the Metro Vancouver parking turtle.

In the next photo, we can see that the person who left the note gently placed it underneath the wiper of the Sorento.

The Facebook group also has a copy of the turtle ready to print out in case you want to be a good samaritan and send bad parkers a message.

Most of the comments on the thread involving this parking job were critical of the driver.

“Bad drivers just don’t care about anyone else,” read one comment.

“Cheers! Mr. Turtle rocks!” another user said.

“Love it! Keep ’em going. Don’t stop the turtle driver’s education!”

But some are also criticizing the design of some Richmond apartments, claiming they “have the worst space design ever.”

However, this particular driver tried to park their SUV in a small car space, so the turtle might be right in this case.

Do you think the turtle was right to shame this driver? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.