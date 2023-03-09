"We made an error": Lawyer schools ICBC on distracted driving (VIDEO)

You definitely should not drive like this. (@ICBC/Twitter | Dusan Petkovic/Shutterstock)

ICBC released an informative video about distracted driving earlier this week, but one lawyer wasn’t buying what they were selling.

In the now-deleted video, ICBC said that having your phone on the seat beside you wasn’t lawful.

It turns out they were wrong.

Kyla Lee, a criminal lawyer based in Vancouver, took aim at the ICBC video, tagging them in a tweet and asking the BC insurance agency to “stop spreading misinformation.”

Hey @icbc stop spreading misinformation. R. v. Partridge 2019 BCSC 360 clearly says it’s totally lawful to have it on the seat beside you. https://t.co/gMOJz9wkjr — Kyla Lee, B.A., J.D. (@IRPlawyer) March 7, 2023

While the original video was deleted, ICBC released a version with captions that is still available to watch on Twitter for now.

@susanmcewan I’m very sorry about that. Here it is with captions. -VC pic.twitter.com/lbK1DuxlTL — ICBC (@icbc) March 7, 2023

To ICBC’s credit, after being called out by Lee, they took ownership of the mistake and posted a new video asking the public to “please accept our apologies.”

It seemed clear that the new video didn’t have the same production value as the original, and you could hear someone rustling papers behind the camera.

We made an error in an earlier version of this video so we’ve corrected it. Thanks for pointing it out! Please accept our apologies for any confusion it may have caused. pic.twitter.com/LQV62Bp3xb — ICBC (@icbc) March 8, 2023

ICBC said others had also called them out on the initial video.

“We should’ve been clearer that when you are driving, it’s against the law to use your phone when it’s in your hand, on your lap, or beside you.”

In response to the new video, Lee responded with a “😏.”