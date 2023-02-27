NewsCrime

Mitsubi-sheesh: Speeding BC "N" driver gets caught going 110 in a 50 km/h zone

Feb 27 2023, 11:20 pm
@AbbyPoliceDept/Twitter

A 24-year-old “N” driver got busted speeding in a 50 km/h zone in Abbotsford, BC.

According to Abbotsford police, the “N” driver was observed travelling at 110 km/h in an area with a posted limit of 50.

The infraction occurred along Downes Road and Verdon Way in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford police tweeted about the speeding incident, along with a picture of the vehicle that belonged to the “N” driver, a Mitsubishi Lancer, getting towed.

While this driver wasn’t speeding nearly as fast, it’s interesting to see the difference in punishment between them and an “L” driver who got caught speeding last week.

The “L” driver in question was also speeding in Abbotsford and passed an unmarked police in his Dodge Magnum going 160 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

For his speeding, the 19-year-old received a $700 fine and a seven-month driving suspension, plus the Magnum was impounded.

Do you think the difference in punishment was warranted?

 

