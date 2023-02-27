A 24-year-old “N” driver got busted speeding in a 50 km/h zone in Abbotsford, BC.

According to Abbotsford police, the “N” driver was observed travelling at 110 km/h in an area with a posted limit of 50.

The infraction occurred along Downes Road and Verdon Way in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford police tweeted about the speeding incident, along with a picture of the vehicle that belonged to the “N” driver, a Mitsubishi Lancer, getting towed.

Yesterday, Patrol officers observed this vehicle travelling at 110km hr in a 50km zone along Downes Rd @ Verdon Way. The 24-year-old N driver was stopped, issued an excessive speeding ticket, and had his vehicle impounded. #RoadSafetyMatters pic.twitter.com/1mxeLF4iKj — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) February 27, 2023

While this driver wasn’t speeding nearly as fast, it’s interesting to see the difference in punishment between them and an “L” driver who got caught speeding last week.

The “L” driver in question was also speeding in Abbotsford and passed an unmarked police in his Dodge Magnum going 160 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

For his speeding, the 19-year-old received a $700 fine and a seven-month driving suspension, plus the Magnum was impounded.

Yesterday along Zero Ave, this red Dodge Magnum, driven by a 19-year-old “L” driver, passed an unmarked police vehicle at 165km an hr in a 60km zone. No required supervisor in the car. Driver was issued a 7 month driving suspension, $700 in fines, plus the vehicle was impounded. pic.twitter.com/msO6itDaav — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) February 24, 2023

Do you think the difference in punishment was warranted?