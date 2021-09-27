Thunderstorms in Vancouver's forecast for next two days

While Vancouver’s rainfall warning may have ended, wet weather remains on the horizon.

According to Environment Canada, the next two days look to be a mixed bag of weather. Monday and Tuesday both call for showers and winds between 20 and 40 km/h.

On top of that, there’s a risk of thunderstorms starting on Monday afternoon and continuing throughout the evening and overnight. That risk will continue on Tuesday morning and into Tuesday afternoon.

The risk of thunderstorms and winds appears to end on Wednesday and Thursday, which both call for rain or a chance of showers.

And fortunately, it looks like the sunshine will be back in the forecast just in time for the weekend.