The BC SPCA is offering half-price adoptions for the next 10 days

The BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is offering half-priced adoptions to help free up space for incoming animals.

The promotion begins today and will run until October 6. For the next 10 days, the adoption fees for companion animals–including dogs, cats, and rabbits–will be 50% off.

Farm animals, excluding horses, are also included in the promotion.

“Many of our shelters are very full right now with animals seized or surrendered in large-scale investigations,” said Lorie Chortyk, the SPCA’s general manager of communications.

“Our goal is to create capacity for these animals, while at the same time finding wonderful homes for the pets currently in our care.”

Chortyk encouraged anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of the promotion.

“You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal, but it will also allow us to create capacity for abused and neglected animals who urgently need our help,” she said.

Anyone who is interested in adopting a new furry best friend can visit the BC SPCA’s website to view available animals and learn more about the adoption process.