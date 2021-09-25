A rainfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver

The sun may have been shining during the day Saturday around Vancouver, but that’s about to change.

Environment Canada has just issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver for Sunday.

The weather agency says, “A moisture-laden frontal system will bring heavy rain to the BC South Coast. Rain will begin Sunday morning and will continue Sunday night. Rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 mm are expected before the rain eases on Monday morning.”

And we could also see gusty winds, with strong southeasterly winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h forecast on Sunday and Sunday evening.

Last week, Vancouver was pummeled by a late summer storm, which caused a number of trees to come down. There were also thousands of power outages.