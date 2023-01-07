Vancouver cat cafe launches GoFundMe amid "struggling to stay afloat"

A popular Vancouver cat cafe may be forced to close its doors due to rising costs and it’s turning to the public to help it overcome “some serious hurdles.”

Catoro Cat Cafe announced on its website and social media today that it is holding a GoFundMe campaign to help stay afloat during a challenging time.

The rescue cat cafe, bubble tea shop, and pet supplies store posted that it is “sadly considering closing our doors for good” due to rising operating expenses and residual effects from the pandemic.

“Due to the rising costs we’ve all experienced this past year, Catoro is struggling to stay afloat,” the cafe shared on its GoFundMe page. “We know that we provide a valuable community service not only for animal rescue but also for animal therapy. But to put it plainly, we are having a hard time keeping the lights on.”

Catoro, which opened in 2019 at 666 East Broadway, explained that operating costs have risen significantly while profit margins shrank. This makes caring for the dozens of adoptable rescue cats at the cafe difficult.

“A few have ongoing health concerns and their care comes with increased medical and labour costs,” Catoro continued on its fundraiser page. “On top of the regular hurdles of running a small business, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are long-lasting and we have to admit, we haven’t fully bounced back.”

Those wanting to support Catoro can donate to the GoFundMe page, or book a visit to its Cat Forest in East Vancouver. There is also an option to order a Forest Dweller pass and to sponsor a cat online.

And the bubble tea is really good.

Address: 666 E Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-2987

Facebook | Instagram