4 hikes near Vancouver that'll make you want a friend with a truck

After you’ve been hiking near Vancouver for a while you’ll realize paved roads only get you so far.

Some of the most beautiful hikes have trailheads up logging roads unsuitable for many regular cars. Some views require a vehicle with high clearance, four-wheel drive, and an experienced driver.

These are some spots near Vancouver where you’ll need a bit more automotive power to get the reward. Remember to be prepared for car trouble, including punctured tires. Cell reception may not be available to call for assistance, so backing repair and tow equipment can help.

Watersprite Lake

The trail to this turquoise lake near Squamish begins after a journey up a rugged forest service road. The seven-hour roundtrip grind provides epic mountain views, and there’s also a hut at the top you can rent space in.

Mount Cheam

This breathtaking hike in the Fraser Valley is accessed by a notoriously rough logging road plagued by deep washouts. But those who make it are rewarded with beautiful meadows and a 360-degree panoramic view at the peak.

Wahleach (Jones) Lake

This picturesque lake east of Chilliwack is also home to a free campground operated by BC Hydro. Folks can claim a site on a first-come, first-served basis.

Brandywine Meadows

This steep but rewarding trail near Whistler has an upper and a lower parking lot. Both are fairly difficult to drive to, with the upper one being extra tricky. Those who get there can enjoy a four-hour alpine hike surrounded by mountains and glaciers.

