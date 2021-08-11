10 hidden gems to discover on Pender Island

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Take a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of city life by escaping to the quaint Pender Island.

It’s one of the Southern Gulf Islands and proves that life moves a little slower on island time.

Despite its small size, Pender Island has a plethora of fun activities for all ages, from wineries and cideries to some of the province’s best glamping destinations.

Things to do on Pender Island

Enjoy wine with a view at this stunning vineyard and winery overlooking the ocean. Taste a selection of fine wines, from reds and whites to sparkling and rosé. There’s also a picnic area where guests can really take advantage of all the beautiful sights that surround the space.

Address: 6621 Harbour Hill, Pender Island

Those who prefer craft cider can opt for this tasting room instead. The apples they harvest are sourced from hundreds of dry-farmed apple trees planted more than a century ago by settlers originating from Hawaii, Europe and Japan, among other places.

Address: 5601 Lupin Road, Pender Island

Avid hikers will definitely want to get some fresh air and hit the trails of Mount Noman. It’s the highest point of Pender Island, therefore offering unsurpassed views of the area. It’s a short but scenic hike, spanning about 2.6 km with an elevation gain of 204 meters.

Address: The trailhead is across the canal bridge on South Pender Island

For a unique getaway, book a stay at this one-of-a-kind glamping resort. It features a variety of accommodations, including rustic cabins, airstreams and a motel. Some accommodations include a personal cedar barrel hot tub that guests can enjoy under the stars. There’s also a spa on-site, offering a relaxing massage immersed in nature.

Address: 4709 Canal Road, Pender Island

Treat yourself to a luxurious stay at Poets Cove, tucked away in Bedwell Harbour on Pender Island. The resort offers rooms, cottages and villas with sweeping harbour views. Given its idyllic location, it’s also a popular spot for weddings and other events.

Address: 9801 Spalding Road, Pender Island

The art-loving community is also home to this must-visit studio. Vern Simpson is a painter and sculptor based on Pender Island and specializes in landscape pieces rich in colour with strong movement and texture. His work is part of many collections across North America, as well as Europe, Australia and Asia.

Address: 9978 Gowlland Point Road, Pender Island

Find this hidden gem on North Pender Island that helps share the stories that bring the island’s heritage to life. The museum is a 1908 farm-resort homestead that houses several unique pieces from the people who once lived there. Admission is by donation.

Address: 2408 South Otter Bay Road, Pender Island

This unique disc park can be found in Magic Lake Estates on North Pender Island. It features 27 holes throughout the forest, which makes for an exciting game all while enjoying a walk through the woods. For those who haven’t played, the game is much like golf, but with discs, which are similar to frisbees.

Address: 37162-37170 Galleon Way, Pender Island

Stock up on fresh produce, farm-fresh eggs, baked goods, Gulf Island lamb, hot food items, flowers and a selection of unique artisan items at the local farmer’s market. It’s open on Saturdays from May to September and Wednesdays from June to December.

Address: 4418 Bedwell Harbour Road, Pender Island

Stop by this vibrant cafe loved by locals on Pender Island. It’s all about comfort food, like wings, tempura prawns, calamari, baked spaghetti, chicken parmesan, full rack of BBQ baby back ribs, jambalaya penne, pizzas and the Canadian classic, poutine.

Address: 4605 Bedwell Harbour Road, Pender Island