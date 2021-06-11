10 hidden gems to discover in Richmond

Unless you’ve grown up in Richmond or are currently living there, you may not even realize that it’s home to a plethora of gems just waiting to be explored.

The bustling city has something for everyone, whether you’re a foodie, adventurer, or a bit of both.

Things to do in Richmond

Step inside this eatery located inside the Sheraton Hotel for classic West Coast-inspired fare. It also has a quaint courtyard patio surrounded by lush trees to enjoy your meal any time of the day. For breakfast, they offer steak and eggs, French toast made with cranberry bread and an apple cinnamon compote and more. For lunch and dinner, enjoy calamari, a steak sandwich or Alaskan black cod. The restaurant is named after its most loyal customer, Harold, who visited the restaurant every day for more than 30 years. So, they know a thing or two about getting customers to come back for more.

Address: 7551 Westminster Hwy, Richmond

Sweet tooth? No problem. Screamers has got you covered. It’s been making people scream for ice cream for several years. The treat blends together Slurpees with soft-serve ice cream and it’s the duo you may have never even known you needed. Screamers ice cream is the perfect way to keep cool during the warm summer months. It’s also nestled right in the heart of Steveston Village, so make sure to pick one up the next time you go for a stroll along the boardwalk or at Garry Point Park.

Address: 12211 Third Avenue, Richmond

If you go to Richmond and don’t get dim sum, did you ever really go to Richmond? Discover this eatery’s selection of classic dim sum dishes that are highly sought-after by locals and visitors alike. Sample favourites like deep-fried minced pork, dried shrimp dumplings, mango pudding and baked egg custard tarts. Find it on the second floor of the London Plaza.

Address: #200-5951 No. 3 Road, Richmond

If all-you-can-eat sushi is your love language, look no further than this popular spot. It’s one of the best spots in the city for AYCE and it’s open late (10 p.m. on Sundays and weekdays and 11 p.m. on Saturdays). Dig into a selection of raw and cooked Japanese dishes like tuna sushi, salmon sushi, gyoza and all the rolls you could ever dream of. It’s located inside the Union Square Shopping Centre.

Address: #1488-8388 Capstain Way, Richmond

Get some fresh air at this beautiful park with plenty of hiking and biking trails to enjoy. It has a dog-friendly area and picnic tables, making it the perfect place to spend a warm sunny day. Many people also flock here to walk along the iconic jetty, where you can watch planes taking off and landing at the nearby Vancouver International Airport.

Address: 900 Ferguson Road, Richmond

Whether you’re a kid or just young at heart, this is the place to be. The indoor go-kart track is an ideal spot to spend any date night or even just a fun night out with family and friends. You can challenge loved ones around the track, reaching speeds of up to 75 kilometres per hour. Plus, there are also video games and pool tables to help keep you even more entertained.

Address: 2100 Viceroy Place, Richmond

Jump for joy at this park that is entirely dedicated to trampolines. The massive 42,000 square-foot space allows visitors to enjoy jump time as well as a series of other fun activities. The venue also offers zero-gravity basketball, rock climbing, a “Ninja Warrior” style course, volleyball, 3D dodgeball and of course, the foam zone.

Address: 14380 Triangle Road, Richmond

You don’t have to miss out on a day at the beach just because it’s raining. This indoor beach offers people a place to play volleyball rain-or-shine. It features 18,000 square-feet of space, 700 metric tons of sand and five beach courts. Join one of their competitive volleyball leagues or check out their new archery tag drop-in classes.

Address: #115-13180 Mitchell Road, Richmond

Get into the sport of rock climbing at this indoor clip and climb gym. It offers several fun challenges that are perfect for families, birthday parties and even corporate events. If you’re looking for a deal, be sure to visit on a Tuesday, where they offer $16 climbs starting at 4 p.m.

Address: #120-1751 Savage Road, Richmond

Sometimes you just need a mini-golf day. But this is not your typical mini-putt course, it’s been divided into light and black light sections to add a little bit more of a challenge (and fun). The open-concept 18-hole course is probably not like any other course you’ve played at before.

Address: 7391 Elmbridge Way, Richmond